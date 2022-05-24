DA: Shooting 'justified' after man killed by his neighbor in Allentown

Officials say no criminal charges will be filed after an Allentown man's killing was deemed "justified."

Moments before 63-year-old Vincent Bynum was shot dead on February 10, he reportedly attacked and assaulted a man who lived nextdoor.

The victim crawled home to ask his family for help, when officials say another resident confronted Bynum and asked why he attacked his brother-in-law.

Bynum punched the resident, then chased him as he tried to flee, according to officials.

The resident then reportedly pulled a gun and fired two shots, one striking and killing Bynum. Officials say he legally owned and possessed the gun.

Bynum's death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. An autopsy also revealed Bynum had alcohol and a high level Phencyclidine, also known as PCP, in his system at the time of his death.

After an investigation, which included witness interviews and video surveillance, the Lehigh County DA's Office determined the shooting to be justified. DA Jim Martin says no criminal charged will be filed.