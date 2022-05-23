Police: 3 teens injured in daytime shooting near two Philadelphia schools

Authorities say three teenagers, including a pair of brothers, were injured in a shooting that erupted shortly after dismissal time near two Philadelphia school buildings.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of North 17th and West Pike streets around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Capitan John Walker told reporters that two brothers, ages 16 and 15, showed up to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and side.

Both teens are students at Simon-Gratz High School, which is just down the block from where the shooting happened, Walker said.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was grazed in the neck during the shooting and rode the subway home where his parents called 911.

Investigators believe that at least two shooters were waiting for the teens in a burgundy sedan and fired over a dozen shots.

Police are working to develop a motive for the triple shooting.