Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoes marijuana legalization bill

Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoed a bill Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

The Delaware House approved House Bill 371 earlier this month, which would remove all civil and criminal penalties for adults 21 and older to possess or transfer an ounce or less of marijuana.

"I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people," Carney said in a statement.

The governor says there is still too much uncertainty surrounding the recreational use of marijuana.

"Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved," he said.

Carney announced he will be returning the legislation to the House without his signature.

"I respect the Legislative Branch's role in this process, and I understand that some hold a different view on this issue," he said. "However, I have been clear about my position since before I took office, and I have articulated my concerns many times."

However, Carney went on to explain he still supports medical marijuana and the decriminalization of marijuana in Delaware.

"I recognize the positive effect marijuana can have for people with certain health conditions… I supported decriminalization of marijuana because I agree that individuals should not be imprisoned solely for the possession and private use of a small amount of marijuana," he said.

The Delaware governor's veto comes about a month after New Jersey began the sale of recreational marijuana.