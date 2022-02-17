DA: Spring City man charged for 'viciously' beating his girlfriend, Annabel Meenan, to death

article

The Chester County District Attorney's Office and the East Vincent Township Police Department announced charges against a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in December.

Authorities have charged 31-year-old Leroy Brahm of Spring City with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, strangulation, aggravated assault and other charges relating to the death of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Annabel Meenan.

On Dec. 4, 2021, police responded to the 800 block of Buttonwood Avenue in Spring City. First responders found Meenan unresponsive on the living room floor with wounds to her face, chest, arms and legs.

She was transported to Phoenixville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In the residence, investigators found bloodstains on the kitchen walls, the oven's glass door shattered and Meenan's cell phone damaged on the floor.

Meenan's death was ruled a homicide on Monday after additional testing was conducted in the case.

"Annabel Meenan suffered as a victim of domestic abuse over a lengthy period of time at the hands of Leroy Brahm," District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "The defendant viciously, intentionally, and callously beat her to death - all of which was captured on home security videos. These images are among the most horrific and disturbing displays of depravity ever seen."

Ryan said her office will do "everything in its power" to hold Brahm accountable.

East Vincent Township Police Chief Matt Williams reacted to the alleged gruesome murder. "The death of Annabel Meenan is heartbreaking because we know the unimaginable horror she endured in the last few hours of her life," he said. "Law enforcement diligently and meticulously collected enough evidence against Leroy Brahm to charge him with her murder."

