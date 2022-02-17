2 dead, several hurt in spate of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia

article

An unseasonably warm winter day in Philadelphia was marred by several broad daylight shootings, including a quadruple shooting near a Germantown Rite Aid that critically wounded a teen girl.

The spate of gun violence started around 2 p.m. when police in Center City said a delivery driver was shot in the face during a fight over a parking spot.

According to investigators, the victim double-parked to pick up an order which sparked an argument with the boxed-in driver that escalated to a fistfight.

Police said the disgruntled driver pulled a gun after being knocked to the ground and shot the delivery driver in the face and back.

Police drove the victim to the Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in serious condition. No arrests were reported.

A short time later, investigators in Southwest Philadelphia said a 34-year-old man died after he was shot nearly a dozen times.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 6600 block of Kingsessing Avenue and found the 34-year-old man shot at least 11 times.

The unnamed victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Authorities in West Philadelphia said a young man was gunned down Thursday afternoon on the 5500 block of Race Street.

The 18-year-old victim was found with deadly gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach and died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The rash of afternoon shootings across Philadelphia came to a head around 5 p.m. when four people, including a teenage girl, were shot outside a Rite Aid in Germantown.

According to preliminary information, a 16-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman were both hit in the chest by gunfire. They were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman and a man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 68 homicides in the city so far this year.

