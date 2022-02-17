Lincoln University student fatally stabbed in dorm, 2 others injured, authorities say

article

A Lincoln University student has died and two others were injured after a stabbing inside of a dorm Wednesday.

Officers responded to the campus in Lower Oxford Township for a report of a stabbing around 9:30 p.m.

Police say three Lincoln University students were stabbed inside of a dormitory. All three were taken to local hospitals.

One of the students died from their injuries, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Lincoln University released a statement on the incident Thursday morning, saying that their thoughts and prayers were with the victims and families impacted.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time," the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chester County Detectives.

