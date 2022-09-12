DA: Teen arrested for July shooting of man at SEPTA station under Philadelphia City Hall

A teenage boy is being held responsible for the shooting of a 19-year-old at a busy SEPTA station in Philadelphia this summer, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest, stomach and hand at the 15th Street Station under City Hall on July 14. He reportedly fought for his life for 13 days.

Officials say the incident began after a 14-year-old suspect boarded a train at the 69th Street Station with a loaded 9mm gun.

Both the suspect and victim reportedly got into an argument and drew guns when exiting the train.

Officials say the suspect then shot the victim at close range and escaped in the chaos of running passengers. He was later taken into custody.

The teen suspect, whose identity has not been released, will not be charged as an adult, according to the DA.

He appeared in court on August 30 for attempted murder charges, however, the victim reportedly refused to testify.