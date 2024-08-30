Danelo Cavalcante expected to plead guilty 1 year after escape: sources

Sources tell FOX 29 convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante is expected to plead guilty to charges Friday stemming from his escape at Chester County Prison.

Cavalcante is charged with 20 crimes including escape, theft and burglary after his notorious escape.

Security at the Chester County Courthouse is expected to be tight in Courtroom One as Cavalcante is expected back in the very same building he was sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, last August.

Cavalcante, the Brazilian national, crab-walked up the walls and escaped from the Chester County Prison early Sunday morning, August 31st, 2023.

His escape prompted a tense, round-the-clock, two-week manhunt before his September capture in South Coventry Township.

"I have visited with him and spoken with him several times. I can’t get into what he says" said Cavalcante’s attorney, Lonny Fish.

Fish couldn’t say if Cavalcante will plead guilty at the hearing but says the 35-year-old killer knows what he is facing.

"Had Mr. Cavalcante simply escaped and not committed any other crimes with it, he would be facing the maximum of three and a half to seven years. The complication is there are two burglaries he’s charged with. Those alone carry a mandatory of 10 years in prison each," added Fish.

In the long run, it may not make much difference if Cavalcante is found guilty. Now known as inmate QP8931, Cavalcante is already serving a life sentence plus two years at a maximum security state prison in Green County.

In the year since the escape the Chester County Prison has undergone a number of security upgrades, including the addition of more surveillance cameras and razor wire on the roof where Cavalcante made his escape.

The full story of Cavalcante's escape and two-week manhunt leading to his capture can be seen on FOX Local or FOX 29's YouTube page Danelo Cavalcante Manhunt: Tracking a Killer.