Deadly Minneapolis school shooting: Catholic communities in Philly area talk safety

At Saint Madeline Parish in Ridley Park, Father Seán Loomis says it was a gut punch to learn two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

What they're saying:

"I choked up immediately and reached out to our school principal," said Father Loomis. "It’s overwhelming, even for me, someone who lives this every day, I preach about this kind of thing."

Leaning heavily on his faith, Father Loomis says he also understands the heightened anxiety surrounding church and school safety—which needs to be an ongoing conversation.

"I am thinking about the future of what security looks like, do we have armed security at churches? Do we not? But at the same time, I think that sends the message that all of us are constantly living in a state of threat," he said. "We want to keep this evil at bay as much as possible but not at the expense of all the other goods that we enjoy."

In a statement to FOX 29, Kenneth A. Gavin, Chief Communications Officer for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said:

"The Archdiocese of Philadelphia takes the safety and security of every student, teacher, staff member, and volunteer seriously. Providing safe environments for everyone in our parishes, schools, and charitable ministries is always a top priority. The horrific shooting in Minneapolis today underscores the importance of that commitment. The people of the Catholic Church of Philadelphia echo the prayers and sentiments of Archbishop Pérez in his statement issued today.

Each school in the Archdiocese works diligently at all times to preserve safe environments. Understandably, there is heightened anxiety regarding school safety on the national level at this time. While we would not disclose the specifics of any safety and security plans, I can confirm that regular reviews of emergency protocols take place. Those reviews are part of ongoing plans related to school safety and are typically shared with local first responders. We will continue to monitor and review our protocols so that our schools operate as safe and healthy environments where our young people can learn, grow, and fulfill their potential."

Father Paul Galetto, Pastor of St. Paul in South Philadelphia, says he felt immediate disappointment and is calling for change.

"We need to assess can we do better and how can we do better to protect the rights of all people," he said.

He says they do have regular conversations about safety. He also sits on the board of St. Mary Interparochial School in the city.

"I can’t say that we have drills or practices, I can imagine most churches do not, but it’s always in the back of our minds," said Father Galetto. "We do have some things that we have talked over, how we will handle that, we will have to review those now that this has happened, and see what we can do, to be safe and to make sure that our people feel safe."

Archbishop of Philadelphia, Nelson Pérez, also issued a statement, saying in part:

"Words and prayers alone are not enough. Let us work together through acts of kindness and charity to build a peaceful nation where all people, especially all children, can live and grow free from fear. May God give wisdom to our leaders as we work together to stamp out the evil we have witnessed today and to do so for good."