Deadly morning shooting erupts inside Kensington store, person in custody: police

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The victim, a man in his 20s to early 30s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a store on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Philadelphia police say a person has been taken into custody for further investigation.

No further details have been released.