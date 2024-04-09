Deadly morning shooting erupts inside Kensington store, person in custody: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
The victim, a man in his 20s to early 30s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a store on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Philadelphia police say a person has been taken into custody for further investigation.
No further details have been released.