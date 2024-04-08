Video: Vandals wanted for smashing windshields, jumping on cars in Philadelphia

Residents were left to clean up the pieces after another act of vandalism unfolded on a Fishtown street last week.

Philadelphia police say several suspects jumped on cars and broke their windshields on the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

Video caught the suspects in the act as several others watched on while recording.

The vandalism occurred on March 29 around 8:30 p.m.

It comes just a week after multiple large teen gatherings near Temple University sparked major concern for the city.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects, urging anyone with information to contact them.