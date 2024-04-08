Man stabbed, run over by car in deadly hit-and-run in Pennsport: police

A hit-and-run went tragically wrong in Philadelphia's Pennsport section Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at Front and Morris Streets at around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

They say a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the right side of his neck before he was then struck by a white Kia.

"According to medics, the victim, not only is he obviously run over by the vehicle cause the vehicle was still on top of the body, but according to medics, this victim had a large laceration to his neck and since we found a folding knife on the scene, we believe that this victim may have been stabbed and ran over," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators say the white Kia that was used to run the 22-year-old victim over was his own family's car.

The vehicle remained at the scene and police say the suspect fled the area.

Additionally, police found a bloody 4-inch folding pocket knife at the scene behind the car and near a pair of the victim's sneakers.

Medics pronounced the 22-year-old dead at 7:47 p.m.,

This is an ongoing investigation.