Deadly retaliation shooting in Upper Darby leaves neighbors shaken: 'Where's the value of life?'

One person is dead and three others are injured after police say a retaliation shooting erupted at a luncheon following the funeral of another man killed last week in Delaware County.

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the 600 block of Long Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

Investigators believe a group of 50-100 people were leaving the luncheon when a shooter exited a dark-colored Chevy Malibu and opened fire, striking four and killing one.

"All I can say is what we know now is this is retaliation," Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said. "Everyone that was on location here were coming out of the venue, of course, they were running."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police believe Monday's shooting was retribution for a deadly shooting last Thursday in on Baltimore Avenue in Clifton Heights that claimed the life of a Philadelphia man.

Authorities in Clifton Heights on Monday announced the arrest of a 25-year-old Birchett Lamont King in connection to that shooting. Upper Darby Police, meanwhile, are still searching for a shooter.

"Extremely crazy, extremely crazy, to lose one life and then to have this happen and lose another life, it’s like, where’s the value of life," Darnell Porter said.