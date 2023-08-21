Philly school district will pay parents to drive their kids to school to combat bus driver shortage

Parents and guardians of students in the Philadelphia school district can be paid to drive their kids to school amid a bus driver shortage impacting the city.

The Flat Rate Program offers each household $300 a month if parents their own way to get their kids to school. The application for the program can be found on the district's website.

"I think it's significant because it can help the family," district spokeswoman Monique Braxton said. "Say that your children are attending a school that's on your way to work; it's a win-win."

The School District of Philadelphia currently has 210 bus drivers with 105 openings still available. They're trying to entice more drivers to apply with higher pay and paid training to get a CDL.

Full-time drivers stand to make nearly $45k a year, and part-timers are slated to make more than $23k. Trainees, according to the district, can make upwards of $18k per year.

As the district works to address the bus driver shortage, leaders want to spread the word about the little-know Flat Rate Program.

"Any way to get kids to school is good in my book," said Brendan Huntsberger.