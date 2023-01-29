Deadly shooting erupts overnight on West Philadelphia street, leaving one man dead

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a West Philadelphia shooting after it claimed the life of one victim early Sunday morning.

A man, whose age is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead when he was brought to a local hospital by private vehicle around 12:30 a.m.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say several shell casings were later found on the 500 block of North Simpson Street in connection to the fatal shooting.

No suspect descriptions are known, and no weapons recovered.