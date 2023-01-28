Woman struck by gunfire as road rage incident erupts on Lincoln Drive in East Falls, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 29-year-old woman became the victim of a road rage incident early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim around 3:30 a.m. after she arrived by private vehicle.
The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during a road rage shooting on Lincoln and Kelly Drive ramps, according to reports.
She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.
Police say the suspects are two men driving a Dodge vehicle. The shooting is under investigation.