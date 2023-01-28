Outcry continues over brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols as protests continue into second day

The UDTJ organization which stands for "Understanding, Devotion, Take Action and Justice" held a small protest under the 69th Street Bridge in Upper Darby Saturday afternoon.

"The sign says, ‘Black Cops Bleed Blue.’ Too often times we depend on people of color to step into certain positions and we trust them to actually provide, and protect and serve our community properly and often times it’s not the case," said Dyamond Gibbs, an organizer of the protest. "When I say Black cops bleed blue too, they also get sucked into the anti-blackness culture. They become so enabled within that system, they begin to comply to what that system means, as well as the actions and behaviors that they show. The fact that five Black Memphis cops, murdered Tyre Nichols, it’s just very outrageous."

The Memphis Police Department released disturbing bodycam and surveillance videos of the night Nichols was brutally beaten. The 29-year-old died in the hospital three days later.

The five officers involved have all been fired and now face multiple charges, including a second-degree murder charge.

Chad Lassiter is a national expert on race relations and the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. He calls the footage of Nichols arrest traumatizing and the outrage is an understatement.

"It was grotesque. They rendered him a non-person, a non-entity. They marginalized him and oppressed him," said Lassiter. "This is traumatizing for that family, traumatizing for that community, the trauma is not going to subside."

Lassiter said law enforcement policies and procedures need a revamp to address anti-Black racism.

"That’s not the way you treat a human being. That was someone’s son. That was someone who belonged to a larger community, as well," said Lassiter.

Maleata Ragin helped organize the UDTJ protest and said she stands in protest for her sons who are now 16 and almost 18-years-old.

"I’m also a mom to two Black boys. Anytime there’s an incident involving police brutality or racism against Black men, it’s always just a reminder that my kids aren’t safe when they go out of my door," said Ragin.