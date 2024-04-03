Deadly storms move across Delaware Valley, as trees topple and roads flood

It’s been a long day of rain and damaging winds and as the region cleans up from Wednesday’s deadly storms, that toppled trees and flooded roads, more showers and gusty winds are moving in overnight.

Weather is to blame for a tree falling down onto a car along Pennell Road in Aston Township, in Delaware County, just after 5 p.m.

Police say one person inside the vehicle was killed.

In Montgomery County, police in Collegeville say an 82-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell and crushed her car while sitting at a stop light near 9th and Main streets around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The torrential rains caused havoc on major highways. Three inches in three days. I-95 and the Schuylkill were littered with spin outs.

Trees and power lines down all over the place, including one in South Philly.

In Upper Darby, Bonnie Emmanuel looked out her front door on Marlborough Road and saw her neighbor’s chimney collapsed while the neighbor was inside the house.

"I heard a loud bang and I thought it was something that fell off the house," Emmauel explained. "I looked out the door and saw her chimney fell down."

The home is condemned and the woman is being looked after by neighbors until she figures out what’s next.

"Horror," Emmanuel added. "Thank God nobody was on the porch."