Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down parts of Route 130 in Burlington County

At least one person is dead after multiple cars collided overnight on Route 130 in Burlington County.

Fire officials say one vehicle was driving in the wrong direction when it crashed into two other vehicles around 12:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known.

Route 130 is currently closed northbound between Beverly-Rancocas and Delanco roads. One southbound lane is also shut down.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.