Death of Gaudreau brothers highlights cycling safety awareness

It’s been a week since the Gaudreau brothers were killed riding bikes in Salem County. The driver accused of hitting them is suspected to have been drunk driving.

One issue that has come out of this is the lack of bike safety where the brothers were killed and across the area. A study is happening at Rowan University looking into the issue.

"I hate that it took the death of someone famous to spur this change, but maybe it sets other people to pay attention to something they normally would not," Professor Lauren Smith stated.

Sneakers and Spokes bike shop owner, Mike Fraser, said, "I loved watching him play hockey. He was a young guy and his life was cut way too short and his brother. It actually makes my stomach come out."

In largely rural Salem County, the untimely and sudden deaths of NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matty still hit hard.

Nine years in the bike business and a cyclist himself, Fraser worries constantly, "I’ve had somebody in the shop – 15 minutes after I fix their flat tire, they got hit by a car. A little over a month ago, on Elmer, there was a fatal DUI and now the suspected DUI of two other young men. It makes my heart drop."

Rowan University Professor, Dr. Lauren Smith also lives and cycles in Salem County. She was seriously injured after she was hit by a car.

Now, as the head of the Department of Sports Communications, she’s on a mission to collect data from cyclists, considering the stats that show cycling deaths in New Jersey have climbed dramatically in the last year. She wants to use that info to bring awareness and stronger laws to keep cyclists safe.

"The deaths of the Gaudreau brothers is shocking to a lot of people, not in the cycling community, but to everybody in the cycling community. It’s almost like there’s another one," Smith explained.

Fraser says cyclists need to make sure they are visible, but drivers also need to know the laws, including giving cyclists four feet of space when passing.

"The 4-foot rule. Nobody knows it exists," Fraser said. "I’m jumping on this while it’s hot, so that people don’t forget, with a townhall meeting at the borough. I hope to fill the room of 240 with 500 people."

The townhall meeting is Monday night.