Decomposing body found in trunk of stolen car in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police discovered a decomposing body in the trunk of a stolen car overnight in North Philadelphia. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Southwest Philadelphia last Friday. The identity of the victim and who abandoned the vehicle remain unknown.



Investigators say a decomposing body was found in the trunk of a stolen car overnight in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2000 block of North Bambrey Street around 9 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Police soon learned that the car, a Dodge Challenger, was reported stolen last Friday out of Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers noticed a strong odor coming from the car and called out the fire department to pry open the trunk.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a decomposing body was found wrapped up inside the trunk.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to learn more about the gruesome discovery, including the identity of the body and who abandoned the vehicle.

Small said the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on the victim.