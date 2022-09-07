'Dedicated team member': School employee killed crossing street outside Allentown high school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A school district is mourning the tragic loss of an employee after she became the victim of pedestrian crash before school started Tuesday.
Angela Yowakim, an employee of the Allentown School District, was struck by a vehicle while crossing Irving Street outside Dieruff High School around 6:42 a.m.
Officials say she later died after succumbing to her injuries.
The City of Allentown and the Allentown School District says Yowakim was a "dedicated team member."
She was reportedly employed by the school district as a paraprofessional since 2019, and was a 2015 graduate of Dieruff High School.
"The family has requested privacy during this very difficult time.," officials say.
No further details regarding the crash have been released at this time, but an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.