Caught on weather cam: Couple gets married on Cape May beach as severe storms swirl around them

In sickness, health and severe weather! Come rain or shine, one couple was determined to tie the knot at the Jersey shore.

"We were so excited about it; we didn't want to wait any longer," the groom, Andrei Biro, said.

Andrei and his new wife Melanie had their wedding on the beach in Cape May Tuesday despite heavy downpours and looming tornado warnings.

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 29 caught the beautiful ceremony on weather camera as the couple took on their first challenge as husband and wife - swirling winds!

"It was windy, but it didn't bother us. It was perfect," Andrei said.

The couple, who live in Austria, say they always wanted to get married in Cape May, where Andrei worked as a student for several summers.

So where did the newlyweds celebrate their brand-new union? McDonald's, of course!