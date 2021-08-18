Defense calls evidence in NJ party shooting circumstantial

The attorney for a man accused of having killed two of three people slain during a birthday party in New Jersey earlier this year says the case against his client is entirely circumstantial.

Twenty-one-year-old Zedekiah Holmes of Millville is charged in the deaths of 30-year-old Kevin Elliot and 25-year-old Asia Hester in the May 22 gunfire at the Fairfield Township home.

Holmes is the older brother of the third person killed; no one has been charged in her death.

NJ.com reports that defense attorney John Morris challenged Tuesday whether prosecutors had adequate evidence, saying no eyewitnesses appear to have implicated his client as having been involved.

