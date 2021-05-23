Officials: Multiple victims after shooting at Cumberland County party

article

New Jersey State Police and multiple other agencies investigate after multiple people were shot at a party in Cumberland County late Saturday night.

New Jersey State police investigate after a shooting at a large gathering in Bridgeton, N.J.

Officials say emergency personnel responded to reports of gunshots on the 1000 block of Commerce Street Saturday, just before midnight.

Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of a shooting in Bridgeton, N.J.

According to authorities, at least 100 people scattered at the onset of the shooting, with multiple victims transported to Cooper Medical Center.

State troopers were investigating the shooting.

___

