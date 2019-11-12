Defense rests after victims' parents take stand in Sean Kratz murder trial

article

The prosecution and defense rested their case Tuesday in the murder trial against 22-year-old Sean Kratz.

Kratz is accused of helping his cousin kill four young men and bury them on a Bucks County farm two years ago.

Parents of two of the four victims took the stand Tuesday, crying as they viewed pictures of their sons.

Kratz last year turned down a plea deal that would have helped him avoid a possible death penalty. His cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, 22, pleaded guilty and faces life in prison.

Kratz's attorney said last week that his client was being "preyed upon by a psychopath."

Bucks County prosecutors alleged that Dinardo lured the four victims, ages 19 to 22, to his family's Solebury farm under the guise of making marijuana deals. They were found after a five-day search in 2017, three of them set afire and placed 12 feet deep in an oil tank converted into a pig roaster.

Advertisement

Assistant District Attorney Kate Kohler told jurors Wednesday that Kratz killed one of the victims and helped while Dinardo killed two others, then helped clean and cover up the evidence. Kohler said the two were "on a mission to kill, rob, burn and bury bodies."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Kratz's attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said Dinardo threatened to kill his client and his family if he didn't cooperate. He said DiNardo was the "lunatic," not his client, who he said was "somebody preyed upon by a psychopath."

Kohler, however, said there were multiple times Kratz could have called for help or even turned the gun on DiNardo. She called the slayings "just something fun to do that day because they could."

Peruto said his client was later manipulated into giving a recorded confession that was played in court. Kratz declined to testify.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.