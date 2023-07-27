Delaware County ACME sells $3-million-winning scratch-off ticket

article

A customer who shopped at a local retailer is reeling in luck after winning a major jackpot.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ACME Markets on North Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby Township sold a $3 million-winning scratch off ticket.

The ticket was part of the $3,000,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off, officials say.

The ACME will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery are reminding consumers that scratch-off tickets expire after one year.

Winners are urged to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.