Delaware County ACME sells $3-million-winning scratch-off ticket

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A customer who shopped at a local retailer is reeling in luck after winning a major jackpot. 

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ACME Markets on North Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby Township sold a $3 million-winning scratch off ticket. 

The ticket was part of the $3,000,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off, officials say. 

The ACME will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery are reminding consumers that scratch-off tickets expire after one year. 

Winners are urged to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481. 