Delaware County ACME sells $3-million-winning scratch-off ticket
UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A customer who shopped at a local retailer is reeling in luck after winning a major jackpot.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ACME Markets on North Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby Township sold a $3 million-winning scratch off ticket.
The ticket was part of the $3,000,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off, officials say.
The ACME will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery are reminding consumers that scratch-off tickets expire after one year.
Winners are urged to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.