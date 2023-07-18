Expand / Collapse search

3 Powerball tickets totaling$1.4 million sold in historic Pennsylvania drawing

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
PENNSYLVANIA - The $1 billion Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, but lottery luck has already tripled in Pennsylvania!

Three winning Powerball tickets worth a combined total of $1.4 million were sold in three separate counties:

  • Delaware County: $1 million at Bethel Food Market, 1406 Naamans Creek Road in Garnet Valley
  • Lycoming County: $200,000 at Right-A-Way, 1200 Dewey Avenue in Williamsport
  • Allegheny County: $200,000 at Giant Eagle, 600 Towne Square Way in Pittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Lottery called the July 17 drawing a "historic" one for the state with winning numbers: 5-8-9-17-41.