Delaware County elementary school reinstates mask mandate amid case spike

A Pennsylvania elementary school has reinstated its mask policy after more than a dozen students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

Chatham Park Elementary School Principal Dr. Jabari Whitehead said 21 people have been in the school building while contagious over the last seven days.

In a letter to families, Dr. Whitehead explained that the outbreak happened "very quickly" with 10 students testing positive by dismissal Wednesday.

More students and staff were added to the total, bring the number of people who have positive for COVID-19 to 21.

The school's health and safety plan dictates that masks will return until the number of people infected with coronavirus drops below 3%.

Whitehead said the school is working to address cafeteria spacing and other upcoming changes that will take effect on Friday.

"We will continue to monitor our numbers daily and send an addition communication once we are able to return to a mask recommended environment," Whitehead wrote.