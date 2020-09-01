Delaware County flower shop closes its doors after nearly 5 decades

A longtime Delaware County flower shop is closing its doors after nearly five decades.

"I always liked flowers even as child,” Bernadette Dougherty said. “I seemed to know the names without even studying them.”

So it's no surprise that Bernadette Dougherty went into the flower business. The owner of Edgemont Flowers loves creating beautiful arrangements, mixing flowers, colors and textures.

Sadly, business isn't blooming like it used to. The sale of flowers on the internet and in grocery stores has hurt little flower shops like this and then COVID-19 hit.

"When the virus hit this year we were closed. We missed all the spring things — the proms, the school dances, graduation, Easter."

Advertisement

Product is also hard to get because of COVID and an interruption in the supply chain. Bernadette has decided it's time to retire. She says she will miss the customers the most.

"You know everybody. You know you get to know them personally," she said. "They get married. They have children, you know their children growing up.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP