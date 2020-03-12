Delaware County girl’s simple act of kindness inspires others

A 10-year-old girl's act of kindness made a difference in one man's life in Delaware County.

Sophia Grace Carroll, 10, noticed a man asking for spare change at a Wawa in Springfield Township. It immediately bothered her that the man didn’t have enough money. She sprang into action and decided to put together a special bag for him.

“My mom gave him some money when she came out and then we went home and I gathered some supplies and he was crossing right here. He said was going to the bathroom and that’s when I gave it to him," she said.

In that bag was a bottle of water, some food, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and some mouthwash. Small items that had a big impact.

“I hope that he learns that like he mattered if he already didn’t know that and people can always be selfless and kind," Sophia explained.

Sophia has not seen her friend since then, but she’s already preparing her next bag of goodies for him when she does.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP