Delaware County high school teacher charged with indecent exposure, lewdness

article

A Garnet Valley High School special education teacher has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate interaction with a former student.

Derek Vattelana was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness, according to Garnet Valley School District. The school has placed Vattelana on administrative leave and cut off access to the building and networks.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando said the inappropriate incident is alleged to have involved a 2020 graduate of the district. The incident reportedly occurred outside of school and when the individual was no longer a student.

The district’s Director of Safety and Security alerted the Pennsylvania State Police of the alleged incident in early July. Investigators instructed the school not to communicate with Vattelana during the pending criminal investigation.

The district says Vattelana was hired by the district in 2006 and passed all child abuse and criminal history clearances. The school has reached out to the parents of students who worked with Vattelana.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!