Delaware County crossing guard supplied middle school students with narcotics: DA

article

A symbol of safety and security for parents and students is being charged with heinous acts that completely contradict that notion.

Kiara Lee, a 26-year-old crossing guard, is accused of distributing electronic cigarettes and substances containing marijuana to students at Penn Wood Middle School.

Officials say a student reported that Lee provided students with vapes several times, and frequently smoked marijuana with another student.

That student's guardian confirmed that Lee had been giving her child vapes and marijuana edibles.

MORE HEADLINES:

Text messages between Lee and the student also revealed their experiences after eating the edibles, according to authorities.

"School crossing guards epitomize the role of public servant. They are – quite literally – entrusted with the lives of our children and hold a position of sacred trust in communities across the Commonwealth and the country. For an individual to abuse that trust is deeply disturbing, and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community," Delaware County District Attorney Stollsteimer said.

Lee is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and corruption of minors.