Young girl rushed to CHOP after being hit by Philadelphia police car

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 5, 2024 7:27am EDT
Young child hit by police car in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A 5-year-old girl is recovering after a crash Tuesday night involving a Philadelphia patrol vehicle.

Police say the officer was driving on South Ithan Street when the young girl was struck around 7:30 p.m.

She was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and is said to be in stable condition.

No injuries to police were reported.

Further details about the crash have yet to be released by police.