Delaware County neighborhood on alert after rash of car thefts

The Brief Police searching for car thieves targeting vehicles in a Springfield, Delaware County neighborhood. Three vehicles were stolen, and other vehicles were broken into as late-night prowlers were seen on surveillance video. Neighbors started a crime watch text chain to help share video and information on the latest incidents.



Something scary is going down in Springfield, Delaware County and it’s not the Halloween decorations.

What we know:

"Typically they are wearing masks. A complete mask in some cases. Hoods are always up," said Mike Valori, describing the suspects seen sneaking around the neighborhood on recent early mornings.

First there were reports of people breaking into cars, then on September 20, three vehicles within two blocks were stolen from homes in the Colonial Park neighborhood. One of the stolen cars was Valori's.

"A 2022 Highlander, right across the street, a Pathfinder, a newer model, probably a 2021, and a very new Volvo right down the street," he said.

Surveillance video from a home around the corner shows someone rummaging through his neighbor's white Volvo before it was stolen.

It is believed the key fobs were left in the cars, but it’s not certain.

Another video shows all three stolen vehicles speeding out of the neighborhood.

Springfield Police reported break-ins on Netherwood Drive, Indian Rock Drive, Welsh Drive, Barbara Drive and Valley View Road.

"Pretty bad my golf clubs were in the car. They are gone. So are (my dad's.) It sucks," said Mike Valori Jr.

But it hasn’t stopped there. In the last two weeks, neighbors have been reporting more late-night visitors.

Over four separate nights, groups of teens or young men were seen on video creeping through the same neighborhood, breaking into and stealing from cars in the early morning hours.

What they're saying:

"My daughter is 11 years old and it was three in the morning, and they woke her up. And she ran into our room because she saw a strange man walking across the grass at three in the morning," said Valori.

The dads on the block even started a neighborhood crime watch text chain to exchange information and surveillance video of the incidents. So far there have been no arrests, but residents are on edge and frustrated.

"Somebody’s got to step up and catch them. It can’t keep happening," said Valori Jr.

What's next:

Springfield Police have recovered two of the stolen cars and are urging anyone with information or who recognizes individuals in the surveillance videos to contact them.

Residents are reminded to lock their car doors to prevent further incidents.