Delaware County parents rally for in-person learning for upcoming school year

A group of parents and students from several Delaware County school districts rallied in the rain Thursday to help convince their local officials to open school doors this fall.

Michelle Metz is fed up after her son Jacob missed half of second grade in a classroom. And now, he’ll be starting third grade online and she’s worried and so is he.

"I see him sitting at home alone without brothers and sisters. He’s getting the education part but physically and emotionally he’s not growing and need social interaction with children," Metz said.

The parents say schools can and should open safety. They feel keeping kids out of school is hurting students more than the risk of coronavirus.

Ryan Lain is a senior at Marple Newtown High School. He's being recruited to play Divison One football.

“It’s all really out of our control which is the most disappointing thing. We’ve all done what we can do to get to a certain point and now it’s all being taken away from us," he said.

Advertisement

Most students won't have a choice but to start the year online but for how long is now the question.

"And if this goes on for another year, we’ll see the damage," Metz said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP