Clifton Heights officers honored for saving young girl’s life

A little girl is safe today thanks to the quick-thinking of three Clifton Heights police officers earlier this month.

Sgt. Ryan Berry, Sgt. Christian Caputo and Officer Andrew Murphy were on patrol when a 12-year-old girl was found trapped underneath a car.

The officers all helped to lift the car, and bring the girl to safety. However, lifting the car themselves wasn’t their first thought.

"At first we were looking for a jack, couldn’t find the jack and thought there's enough of us here, let's lift the car," Murphy said. "That's when we lifted the car and pulled her out."

All three officers were honored for "Outstanding Service" Tuesday night.

Murphy says not to thank him for saving the girl's life, but to thank the neighbors who were there to help.

