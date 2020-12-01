Delaware County residents flock to mobile drive-thru coronavirus testing site

Residents in Delaware County have been flocking to a mobile drive-thru coronavirus site.

John Brittingham, of Wallingford, says he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 right before Thanksgiving, so he's taking advantage of a new mobile drive-thru testing lab in the parking lot of the Springfield Mall.

It's called "15 to Know" and the results are texted to you in 15 minutes.

"Just want to make sure I'm in the clear. Just so I don't give it to anyone else, so hopefully in 14 minutes we'll find out," he said.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, there were hours-long waits just about everywhere and delayed results. "15 to Go" has six local testing sites.

In addition to the 15-minute rapid antigen testing for $75, it also offers a more reliable rapid PCR test for $99 with results promised overnight. However, that didn't happen for many before Thanksgiving.

When FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney called Tuesday night, she received the following message, "Due to the overwhelming demand for COVID testing around the Thanksgiving holiday, if you received a PCR test from "15 to Know" on Monday, November 23rd, approximately one-third of the results are still pending ."

One Facebook post reads, "They are well-intentioned, but they were not prepared for the surge they got understandable."

At the top of its website, there's an alert from the company saying it is doing its best to get PCR test results back in 72 hours, but it may go longer.

Dave Fox didn't want to wait five to seven days for the results of a free test. He had no problems at the "15 to Know" drive-thru in Springfield.

"I figured I'd wait here because if I'm okay I might go and do some shopping get some stuff I need," he said.

