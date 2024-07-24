Delaware educator charged with inappropriate sexual contact of 2 9-year-old girls

article

A Delaware educator is accused of inappropriate sexual contact of two young girls during visits to his home.

Thomas Barnhart, 54, was arrested Wednesday after police say he turned himself in at New Castle County Police headquarters.

It's alleged that Barnhart, an educator in the Red Clay Consolidated School District, made "inappropriate sexual contact" with two 9-year-old girls at his home between November 2021 and July 2023.

The Red Clay Consolidated School District was made aware of the allegations and has cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.

Police do not believe any students from the Red Clay Consolidated School District were involved as victims.

Barnhart was charged with a number of crimes, including attempt to commit unlawful sexual contact with a person who is under 13 years old.