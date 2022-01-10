Expand / Collapse search

Delaware indoor mask mandate goes into effect on Tuesday

Published 
Delaware
Associated Press
article

DOVER - Democratic Gov. John Carney is ordering Delawareans to wear masks in indoor business settings and extending a mask requirement for schools and child care facilities. 

Carney on Monday signed a revision to a previously issued State of Emergency declaration that will require Delawareans to wear masks in grocery stores, convenience stores, gyms, restaurants, malls and other indoor settings. 

The mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

Carney also said that indoor mask requirements in K-12 public and private schools and child care facilities will be extended. 

The school mask requirement had been set to expire in early February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter