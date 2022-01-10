Delaware indoor mask mandate goes into effect on Tuesday

article

Democratic Gov. John Carney is ordering Delawareans to wear masks in indoor business settings and extending a mask requirement for schools and child care facilities.

Carney on Monday signed a revision to a previously issued State of Emergency declaration that will require Delawareans to wear masks in grocery stores, convenience stores, gyms, restaurants, malls and other indoor settings.

The mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Carney also said that indoor mask requirements in K-12 public and private schools and child care facilities will be extended.

The school mask requirement had been set to expire in early February.

