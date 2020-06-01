Delaware lifting stay-at-home order today

Delaware is taking a big step forward starting Monday as it lifts the stay-at-home order.

Stores, restaurants and businesses can reopen at 30-percent capacity.

The ban on short-term rentals and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers will both end.

And the First State will also allow outdoor gatherings, like weddings and graduations, of up to 250 people.

Meanwhile. all of Pennsylvania will enter the yellow phase Friday, and leaders in Philadelphia are unveiling their own plan of what that will look like. The city is calling it the "Safer at Home" plan.

This means stores can have customers, but in limited numbers.

Employees can head back to the office, and manufacturing can resume. But workers must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The city says inspectors will be out enforcing these guidelines.

