Mayor Kenney releases 'Safer at Home' plan as Philly prepares to move to yellow phase

Mayor Jim Kenney unveiled "Safer at Home," which is a plan and executive order outlining the strategy for how Philadelphia will begin to reopen for business when the current stay-at-home order is lifted. The order is expected to be lifted on Friday, June 5.

A Friday in the spring in Philadelphia’s Old City normally beautiful, people dining and drinking, but not so much on this day.

"My concern is that it may be a little too soon that’s a terrible feeling. I feel it could happen and if it does we go back to square one," Mike Campo said.

Campo’s sold cheesesteaks from their front window on Friday, while a few of its tables are spaced on the sidewalk.

Signs of economic life as the city expects to move to Governor Tom Wolf’s “yellow” partial reopening phase next Friday.

"While we’re thrilled the stay-at-home order, or red phase, may be a thing of the past, social distancing is not going away, stay six feet apart, need to wear masks, need to avoid gatherings of any size," Kenney said Friday.

When Philly turns “yellow” stores may have customers, but in limited numbers, office workers can return and manufacturing restarts, but there must be masks, barriers, social distancing, cleanliness and more.

City inspectors will enforce the new rules, but the mayor wants businesses and residents to “do their own enforcement” on those not distancing or donning a mask.

