Delaware man posed as police informant to try to extort woman for sex: police

article

A Delaware man is facing charges after investigators say he attempted to extort a woman for sex by posing as a police informant.

Jemeire Perry, 20, was arrested at his home in New Castle County and charged Friday with sexual extortion, unlawful imprisonment and related charges.

Investigators say Perry arranged to meet a woman for sex in exchange for money near the Kimberton Townhouses and identified himself as a "Confidential Informant."

It's alleged that Perry, who is not a police informant, threatened to have the victim arrested unless she complied with his demands for sex.

Investigators say the victim refused and Perry tried to stop her from leaving, but she managed to flee and reported the incident to police.

Perry was quickly arrested and charged, and later released on $5,000 bail.