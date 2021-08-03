Delaware officials says unvaccinated should get tested weekly

article

As concerns over the Delta variant rise, Delaware officials announced Tuesday updated guidance for those who remain unvaccinated.

According to officials, those who remain unvaccinated should get tested weekly. Also, if exposed to someone who has COVID-19, those who are unvaccinated should get tested 5-7 days after being exposed.

Officials continue to encourage home isolation for those who are unvaccinated and begin to develop symptoms of COVID-19.

"COVID-19 vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 currently circulating in the United States, including the Delta variant," officials say. "Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild."

As it remains, All Delawareans 12-years-old and older are urged to get vaccinated if they have not already received their COVID-19 vaccine.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter