Delaware officials: Season's 1st 2 flu cases confirmed

Delaware health officials say they state's first two cases of influenza of the season have been confirmed.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said Monday that one is the state’s first pediatric case of the season, a Kent County child under the age of 5 who was hospitalized.

The other is a 26-year-old Sussex County woman, who was not hospitalized.

Officials say neither had received the flu vaccine. DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says this is a good reminder to get vaccinated against influenza.

The flu vaccine is recommended for Delawareans 6 months of age and older and officials say it can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

