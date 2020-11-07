Delaware officials set $7.5k reward for information on shooting that injured toddler, father

article

New Castle County officials have extended a $7,500 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting a father and his 9-month-old son Wednesday night.

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Rose Lane around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 23-year-old father and his two children were sitting inside a parked car when it was struck by gunfire. The 9-month-old child was hit in the upper body and his father was struck in the torso. The 2-year-old was not injured.

Both the father and his son were taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition.

“We are saddened that these criminals continue to ravage our communities with violent acts,” Col. Vaughn Bond said. “Now they have reached a new low shooting a toddler."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. David DiNardo of the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-395-8110. Or call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

