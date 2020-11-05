Expand / Collapse search

Infant, father struck by gunfire while sitting inside car in New Castle, police say

New Castle County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
NEW CASTLE - Authorities in Delaware are investigating after a father and his infant son were struck by gunfire while sitting inside a parked car Wednesday night.

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Rose Lane around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 23-year-old father and his two children were sitting inside a parked car when it was struck by gunfire. The 9-month-old child was hit in the upper body and his father was struck in the torso. The 2-year-old was not injured.

Both the father and his infant son were taken to a local hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to determine what lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been reported by police.

