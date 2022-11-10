Delaware police department holds gala for local youth to strengthen community relations

A Delaware police department held a special gala for the local youth on Thursday in an effort to strengthen relations with troubled communities.

The New Castle County Division of Police organized the ‘Police and Princess Ball’ at the Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center in Claymont.

Girls and teens, many of whom police say live in ‘hot spot communities,’ dressed in dazzling dresses and were escorted into the ballroom by law enforcement officers.

"This is a way for us to build relationships with members of those communities," Sergeant Tracey Duffy told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson.

The event started in 2017 and the community has since pitched in by donating some of the dresses worn by the guests.

The special night featured food, dancing and entertainment. State and local leaders were among those in attendance, including Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester.

"I think it's trying to just make the girls feel special, like they're worthy," said Shirley Ibrahimovic a local mother of seven children.