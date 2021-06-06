Delaware police investigating death of Wilmington man
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Delaware are investigating after finding a 42-year-old man dead in Wilmington early Sunday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said investigators are working to determine the nature of his injuries.
Police received the report about the man shortly before 2:30 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement