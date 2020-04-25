Delaware residents, employees ordered to wear masks in public starting Tuesday

article

Beginning Tuesday morning, Delaware residents over the age of 12 must wear a mask while in public spaces where social distancing measures are compromised.

Public settings include grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, doctor's offices, and aboard public transportation.

Children under the age of 12 are excused from the measure. State health officials say any child under the age of 2 should not wear a mask for risk of suffocation.

Businesses are required to turn away customers who are not wearing a face mask. If a business denying entry is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, the business must provide alternate methods of pickup or delivery.

"Now is not the time for Delawareans to get complacent,” said Governor Carney. “We face a very serious situation, with additional cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations statewide."

The new order, issued by Gov. John Carney, also requires employees at all essential businesses to wear face coverings while working in public spaces or in close proximity to other employees.

Gov. Carney said the idea of a mask policy is not to relax the state's mitigation efforts. Residents are advised to only leave their homes when absolutely necessary.

"Wearing a face covering in public settings is important to prevent transmission of this disease, but wearing a face covering is not permission to go out in public more often," Carney said.

